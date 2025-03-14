New changes coming to North Beach roads

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting on Saturday, the new US 181 northbound access road on North Beach opens to traffic. Drivers coming from the Joe Fulton Corridor will follow a detour onto the new E Causeway Blvd frontage road to the Burleson Flyover Bridge to gain access onto US 181 or get to North Beach attractions.

Leaving North Beach, traffic must use Beach Ave. to W Causeway Blvd. to get onto US 181.

Harbor Bridge Project

