Dump truck rolls over at bottom of Harbor Bridge, parking lot forms

NORTH BEACH — According to CCPD, a dump truck rolled over and dumped its load of sand just after 10:30 am at the bottom of the Harbor Bridge's northbound lanes on North Beach.

Traffic is being diverted to the North Beach exit.

There is currently no timeframe on the clean-up but delays are expected for more than an hour.

All traffic is being diverted onto North Beach at this time and all traffic is encouraged to avoid the area, if possible.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.