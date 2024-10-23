Drainage project; the progress North Beach has been waiting for

Corpus Christi City Council received a briefing on Tuesday about completed and ongoing projects on North Beach

At the center is the North Beach Drainage Project which will create a canal through the center of North Beach and create a park around it.

Other projects like the revival of Fajitaville will enhance tourism

Almost two years to the day, Corpus Christi City Council decided how to address flooding on North Beach. Now city staff has announced the project is now awaiting bids from contractors.

"People have been waiting and waiting and waiting. And it's all going to coincide with the new bridge," North Beach resident Carrie Meyer said.

Jeff Edmonds, director of engineering services for the city, briefed Corpus Christi City Council on Tuesday about completed and ongoing projects on North Beach. The largest and focal venture is the drainage project.

Edmonds said the $25.5M project is designed and out for bids. After deciding on a more financially manageable plan in 2022, this will include constructing a channel through the middle of North Beach with a park along the sides.

Meyer, a member of the North Beach Community Association, has had a helping hand in getting many North Beach projects on the right path.

“The drainage plan is going to bring those low-lying areas up and drain them into this little canal ditch in the middle of the island. That's really going to help that ponding people will see, when they drive by on the highway," Meyer said.

“It’s really going to unlock that median area between Timon (Boulevard) and Surfside (Boulevard) and turn that into a park. We’re hoping that’s going to be a destination for folks,” Edmonds said.

Included in the project is the design of Eco Park on the north side of North Beach, which will help preserve the wetlands, install hike and bike trails to the linear park and beach walk and more.

With this drainage plan, money set aside in Bond 2018 can now be used. It was approved by voters to raise Gulfspray and Beach Avenue and build bridges over the channel. It will also connect to the pedestrian and bike path planned over the new Harbor Bridge. It will extend from the northern neighborhoods over the bridge and into North Beach.

Meyer said the drainage project, the new Harbor Bridge and all the surrounding projects makes this feel like the most transformative period North Beach has had in a very long time.

“Do you want people to come in your front door and have a good impression of your city or not? So, that’s why we can justify spending these kinds of monies here. And remember that it's taken a long time to get here and the money hasn't already been spent. It's been stacking up and ready to be done now," Meyer said.

Several other projects were discussed with city council. The new Surfside Park and restrooms were unveiled in July. The Puerto Del Sol RV Park on the Northside has been drawing in more people after a remodel.

"They elevated that with dirt about three more feet, built a bulk head around there, a sidewalk and now we get really high end RV's staying there for months at a time," Meyer said.

The Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Center has been a big draw for people. The $18 million investment also allows the aquarium to rescue more sea creatures.

The city also helped the aquarium obtain $2 million of Type B Funds for another parking lot a couple of streets from their building. The aquarium's current parking lot will be disrupted when the current Harbor Bridge is demolished.

35 trash cans and 15 signs were replaced around North Beach. A vandalized sign at Dolphin Park is in the process of being replaced.

Tropical Storm Alberto pushed a lot of sand toward the middle of the beach and the parking lots. City staff spent eight weeks getting the sand back to where it needs to be.

Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) money is being used to help two businesses right now. The Hotel De Ville will get up to $432,000 as the hotel begins structural, outdoor and parking lot improvements. Work on that begins in November and is expected to wrap up in April.

The second business benefiting from TIRZ #4 is Fajitaville. New owners were awarded just under $880,000 for similar improvements. Those are expected to be done in March, however the restaurant is now open.

Lastly, after recent fires to a portion of the Villa del Sol Condos, the damaged area was demolished earlier in October.

