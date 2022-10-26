City council approves revitalization and drainage plan for North Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Engineers from MIG Civil Engineering, LLC., presented the North Beach Revitalization and Drainage Improvement Plan and Phase 1 to city officials on Tuesday.

The Corpus Christi City Council approved the upcoming upgrades to North Beach and repealed a previous design for the drainage solution.

"Phase 1 includes allotting $7 million to develop a linear open space and channel. The open channel addresses flooding caused by rainfall on the northeastern portion of the peninsula. Phase 1 also includes $4.5 million for the elevation and improvements at Surfside Park and $2.5 million for the elevation and reconstruction of Gulfspray and Beach Avenues," said city officials.

North Beach has been a popular tourist destination in South Texas for over 100 years.

"Located on the northern peninsula of Corpus Christi, the area provides the general public access to beaches, boat launches, shopping stores, restaurants, and tourist attractions such as the Texas State Aquarium and USS Lexington," said city officials.

Meanwhile, North Beach experiences frequent flooding from tidal rises, rainfall, and drainage backflow.

"This flooding has a negative impact on the area's roadways and its potential for expanded economic development," added officials.

The North Beach Revitalization and Drainage Plan is just one of the numerous projects in the works for the North Beach area.

City Council members said the work will begin this year.

To view the presentation, please visit www.cctexas.com/northbeach.