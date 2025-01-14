Don't let the weather burst your bubble... enjoy dinner in a bubble!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Imagine this scenario. A family wants to eat outside want to eat outside and enjoy the coastal scenery, but the weather isn’t the best. At North Beach’s new restaurant, Aquabite Market and Kitchen, that’s not a problem.

The new restaurant has just the thing to keep the weather from bursting your bubble, another bubble!

If you’ve driven past the Lighthouse on North Beach in the last couple of weeks, you’ve probably seen some pod-looking bubbles.

“A couple of years ago, I think there were people doing COVID things. So this is an idea that came out of it,” Aquabite manager Jason Yang said.

Yang took a risk with a new business idea.

“We did some research and said, hey, this is a really perfect spot for a seafood boil,” Yang said.

But there was one problem: the ever-changing South Texas weather.

“The thing is, summer is so hot, and winter is so cold. This is kind of like solving the last piece of the puzzle,” Yang said.

Here’s how it works. Each bubble is made out of tempered glass, so it’s pretty firm. Inside the tempered glass is an AC unit. Each bubble’s unit can be adjusted to exactly how warm or cold they want it.

“We had the heater on today because it’s pretty cold and windy,” Yang said.

So no matter what the weather is outside, it won't affect the dining experience.

There are six small bubbles that can seat four to five people. One medium bubble can fit about eight to 10, and one large bubble can hold about 20 people. The large room is normally used for birthday parties or big gatherings. There's also one bubble that's the concept for future bubbles.

“This is the idea we have for each individual room. It has curtains in here. If you don't want anyone to see you, this is more privacy. You can put a little speaker in there and have your own music. It won't bother anybody. It's pet friendly, you can bring your pets here or babies. It doesn't bother anybody,” Yang said.

And when customers are ready to order or get the next refill, they don’t have to worry about the hassle of waving down their waiter.

“You don’t have to go out. All you have to do is press this service button,” Yang said.

Aquabite welcomes everyone Monday- Thursday from 12- 10 and Fridays and Saturdays from 12-midnight. However, Yang recommends going at night to experience stargazing during dinner.

“A lot of people say this is kind of a different dining experience so I’m really happy and delighted that people can come here and enjoy and relax,” Yang said.

Yang said they plan to add six more bubbles before summer. They also plan to add curtains to all the bubbles to give more privacy options for customers.

Aquabite Market and Kitchen is located at 5151 W Causeway Blvd.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.