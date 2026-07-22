Corpus Christi community mourns loss of Pier 99 restaurant leader Andrea Hall-Astin

The Corpus Christi community is mourning the loss of Andrea Hall-Astin, a longtime leader and mentor at Pier 99 on North Beach.

Hall-Astin, who served as boss and mentor at the restaurant, was remembered by employees for her vibrant spirit and selfless heart. Pier 99 has been open since the early 1990s, and Hall-Astin was described as a long-term, committed presence in the North Beach community.

Employees said she treated her team like family and led with deep empathy.

"She didn't just walk into a room, she warmed it, lifted the people in it, and left everyone feeling valued. Her generosity and light will stay with all of us forever. She is truly missed," a Pier 99 employee said.

On behalf of the Pier 99 team, employees described Hall-Astin as "pure sunshine," saying she had a smile that could instantly light up any room and an extraordinary, selfless heart. They said whether someone was a family member or an employee, Hall-Astin put them first, leading her team with deep empathy and protecting her family with fierce devotion.

Pier 99 closed recently to allow the team time to grieve. Employees are asking the community to keep Hall-Astin's family in their prayers as they navigate the loss one day at a time.

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