CCFD back at Villa del Sol working to control another active fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department headed back to 3938 Surfside Boulevard on Friday afternoon. This is the location of the Villa Del Sol fire from August 12.

Chief Wade confirmed the fire specifically to building 1, which is a different building from the one that caught fire a couple weeks ago.

"The crews are working it. We have smoke between the floors." Asst. Chief Belyeu said.

Belyeu added that the fire was under control.

