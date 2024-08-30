Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiNorth Beach

Actions

CCFD back at Villa del Sol working to control another active fire

Villa Del Sol Fire Part Deuce
Alexis Scott - KRIS 6 News
Villa Del Sol Fire Part Deuce
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department headed back to 3938 Surfside Boulevard on Friday afternoon. This is the location of the Villa Del Sol fire from August 12.

Chief Wade confirmed the fire specifically to building 1, which is a different building from the one that caught fire a couple weeks ago.

"The crews are working it. We have smoke between the floors." Asst. Chief Belyeu said.

Belyeu added that the fire was under control.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super 6 Showcase