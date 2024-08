A fire broke out at Villa Del Sol Condominium Complex on Friday afternoon and it's spreading quickly.

CCFD is currently working to put out the flames, but is advising people to stay away and have blocked off the road.

Vill del Sol fire KRIS 6 News Villa del Sol fire KRIS 6 News

This is a developing story, check back in with KRIS 6 News for more details.

