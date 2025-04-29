No plea deal for 2023 Burney Drive shooting suspect: Paul Villarreal heading to trial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Plans for a plea deal fell through for Paul Villarreal, the 22-year-old accused of shooting and killing Adam Burns during an altercation on Burney Drive in 2023.

Villarreal was indicted in 2024 on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Earlier this month, the murder charge was dropped.

During a hearing Tuesday afternoon, Villarreal's attorney, Lisa Greenberg announced the defense would not move forward with any plea deal. Instead, Villarreal case will now be heading to trial.

According to investigators, Villareal, 20-years-old at the time, shot Burns after the two had an altercation inside "The Ranch" nightclub.

In an affidavit obtained by KRIS 6, one of the security guards for "The Ranch" stated that "the victim (Burns) and an individual named Paul had been arguing back and forth all night. While in the club the victim was observed gesturing toward Paul that he was going to mess him up. The victim was seen leaving the club after Paul and then several shots were heard."

Further investigation revealed that Burns identified a "Paul" as the individual who shot him. Officer testimonies noted that Burns sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including four to the abdomen.

Another witness added that Villarreal and Burns "were familiar with each other and shared several mutual friends." The affidavit continued, "At one time the victim and offender were friendly to each other but now are not on good terms."

Two days after the shooting, Villarreal turned himself in to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

Currently there is no date set for Villarreal's trial.

