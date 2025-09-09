Nightly road closures begin Tuesday night for Harbor Bridge Project construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Harbor Bridge Project officials announced temporary nightly closures beginning tonight that will affect major connector ramps linking Highway 286 to Interstate 37.

The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, the connector ramps from northbound State Highway 286 (Crosstown Expressway) to IH 37 toward both Calallen and the Uptown/Downtown/Bayfront areas will shut down.

According to Lynn Allison, Public Information Manager for the Harbor Bridge Project, the overnight work is necessary to complete final surface paving on the connector infrastructure.

Motorists traveling northbound on SH 286 toward Calallen will need to follow the detour signs. Drivers should exit at Agnes/Laredo, continue along the frontage road, turn left at Staples Street, and access IH 37 via Martin Luther King Drive near the Stillman Street ramp.

Those heading to Uptown, Downtown, and Bayfront areas will take the same Agnes/Laredo exit but continue on the frontage road to access the southbound IH 37 ramp.

Traffic heading northbound on SH 286 to northbound US 181 toward Portland and North Beach will not be affected by the closures.

Project officials have installed portable message signs along northbound SH 286 to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. Police flaggers will be stationed at the Agnes/Laredo exit to help direct traffic to alternate routes and manage flow during the detour period.

Transportation officials are urging motorists to plan ahead, consider alternate routes where possible, and exercise caution in construction zones by following all traffic control devices and reducing speeds.