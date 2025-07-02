New school year, new rules: Local districts preparing to dial back on phone use, but how?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new Texas law will prohibit students from using cell phones and other electronic devices in schools starting this fall, leaving students and parents with mixed reactions about safety and educational impacts.

Starting September 1, House Bill 1481 will ban K-12 students in both public and open-enrollment charter schools from using cell phones, text messaging devices, laptops and tablets during school hours.

Ally Matthews, a 16-year-old Orange Grove High School student who serves as a state vice president of public relations for FCCLA (a state and national organization), expressed concerns about the ban.

"I have a lot of emails I have to send out and assignments I have to keep up with, reminders I have to set. And so I'm on my phone a lot for that," Matthews said.

Matthews believes the ban will be ineffective based on her school's previous attempts at similar policies.

"It's a useless ban. Kids are going to find their way around it either way," Matthews said. "Our school tried to do a similar thing to where we had to put our phones up in a pocket during class and it was a thing nobody did."

The new legislation gives schools two implementation options: either prohibit students from bringing phones to school entirely or designate specific areas where students must store their devices during school hours.

Districts must also establish consequences for students caught with phones during prohibited times.

Jason Flores, who has grandchildren attending local schools, suggested a graduated approach to enforcement.

"Very first time I think a verbal warning, after that you'll have to set some type of fine like 5, 10, 15 dollars," Flores said.

While the law aims to reduce distractions and prevent academic dishonesty, safety concerns remain paramount for many families.

"If something were to happen then people can contact authorities or emergency services," Flores said.

Matthews echoed this sentiment: "With all the dangerous stuff going on it's just too dangerous to not let kids contact their parents whenever they need."

Several area school districts, including Flourbluff, Gregory-Portland and London, are still reviewing the bill and plan to update families on policy changes before the school year begins.

