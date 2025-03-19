New research sheds light on dementia challenges faced in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We all have memory lapses every once in a while. You've probably forgotten where you left your keys a time or two. Sadly, forgetfulness can be sign of something much more serious: Dementia.

One research associate at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) is working alongside researchers at the University of Michigan to shed some light on the reality of dementia in Nueces County.

“Where it’s a major problem is you forget what the keys are for,” Dr. Xavier Fonz Gonzalez with TAMUCC said.

Dementia is when there is a major impact on someone's ability to process information that affects their memory.

Gonzalez and other researchers at the University of Michigan discovered that four out of five people might have dementia and might not even know. They came up with two main findings through their research.

The first is the challenges that those with dementia face, and the second is the challenges that caretakers face. This will primarily focus on the challenges of the caretaker.

“A good portion of our population is in need of this type of assistance. Do they have the resources to take care of those individuals,” Gonzalez asked.

One caretaker is Irene Buchholz. Her mother has Parkinson’s. Irene is not a full-time caretaker but has played an extremely important role in her mother's health journey over the past year.

“The Parkinson’s disease has a lot of attributes to dementia, and it does affect her memory,” Buccholz said.

The first challenge was finding around-the-clock assistance.

“Me and my sister and my husband and my brother kind of all care for her,” Buccholz said.

They also have to make sure that her memory is kept sharp as constantly as possible. The family works with her to try to remember the names of those around her but makes sure the mother is doing what she can, as well.

“She does play some games on her tablet like dominos or card games to try to keep that memory,” Buccholz said.

Irene said it’s difficult to get access to resources, but it’s even more challenging when those resources are limited.

“We get little help. She’s on Medicare and Medicaid, but you have to go through so many things just to get those resources, and even at that, they are limited. Only 20 hours a week or 22 hours a week, and I’m like, she needs more care than that,” Buccholz said.

Caring for someone with dementia comes with financial tolls.

“I had to go and buy her an adjustable bed and some other accessories she needed. Getting a wheelchair. None of that is refundable,” Buccholz said.

It also comes with time crunch strains.

“Their backlog is six months. She didn’t need it in six months. She needed it next week. So that was very frustrating not being able to get those resources when she actually needed them,” Buccholz said.

But also emotional ones.

“We’re trying our best to make sure she’s got the best care she can have. That’s the biggest blessing we’ve had to be able to really rally around her as a family,” Buccholz said.

Irene said she hopes for more funding for the elderly in rehab or assisted living facilities and training for those who take on the role of caretaker.

And although these challenges are unavoidable, Dr. Gonzalez encourages for family members to have strong communication with their provider, raising any concerns about dementia for a proper diagnosis.

There are resources for caretakers or family members of someone suffering from dementia.

The Area Agency on Aging (AAA) offers information and advocacy for Medicare beneficiaries under 60 years of age. They work to respond to social and economic needs for elderly across the Coastal Bend. There is also the Dementia Friendly Corpus Christi initiative. They work to reduce social stigma and isolation. They also provide educational and support services to people diagnosed with dementia, their caretakers, and family members.

It might not be an easy process, but there is a community by your side to support you on the new journey.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!