New program helps CCISD tackle teacher shortage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Teacher shortages are a nationwide problem but CCISD has found a possible solution. The district has launched its Associate Teacher Program, already filling 85 spots.

The state of Texas requires districts to have certified teachers in the classroom, but that creates an alarming statistic.

“I saw a statistic that said that on average about 40% of all new teachers hired in Texas are not certified,” CCISD Chief Human Resource officer Debbie Cruz said.

Cruz said that the requirement also affects their students.

“There were teacher vacancies that did not provide that level of consistency for students,” Cruz said.

The District of Innovation and Hiring Criteria allows the district to hire those with a minimum of a Bachelor's degree to teach in a classroom without their certification. But there is a requirement.

“They either currently have to be enrolled in a teacher certification program or have the ability to obtain their teaching certification within two years,” Cruz said.

With the program, the district filled 85 spots.

“We’ve hired associate teachers on all levels both elementary and secondary,” Cruz said.

Most hires were already working with the district in long-term substitute positions or as paraprofessionals, like Samantha Garcia, who teaches second grade at Kostoryz Elementary.

“I’ve been in this classroom since August. I started as a sub here and then I kept going and stayed here,” Garcia said.

Although Garcia wasn’t certified when she started, she is now. But she felt qualified to teach her students because of the amount of support she had along the way through her mentors.

“They definitely held my hand and still are in the best way possible. They helped me shift my focus onto the things that are priority,” Garcia said.

Cruz added that associate teachers work closely with mentor teachers that are assigned to them to provide one-on-one support.

Garcia said the transition from starting as a long-term substitute to becoming a full-time teacher was smooth.

“Updating my pay, updating any kind of documents I needed, updating my badge, they did that very smoothly,” Garcia said.

Garcia said that the change in position helped her both financially and mentally.

“It’s really nice when there is programs like this that can be a little step for you and help you progress,” Garcia said.

Cruz said the consistency in the classroom has helped ensure their students' success within the district, and that success reflects within the students themselves.

“In the beginning of the year, I had one student who couldn’t read at all and now he reads and he likes to just walk around and read random words off the wall. It is rewarding,” Garcia said.

CCISD will continue their Associate Teacher Program. For those with a Bachelor's degree who are interested in teaching, CCISD will be hosting a Draft Day on Saturday, April 26 at Mary Carroll High School. Those looking for positions are encouraged to dress professionally and bring several resumes.

