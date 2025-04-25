New passport office opens at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, making international travel easier for residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is making international travel easier for residents across the Coastal Bend with a new passport services office.

The university held a grand opening for the facility, which will serve students, staff and the general public. Anyone can apply for or renew their U.S. passport books or cards at the new location.

"There have been times in an emergency situation, we would have to try and schedule an appointment to help somebody get a passport, where we would have to send them to another city. This is going to provide us more capacity to serve the people of our community here," Cloud said.

This is only the second passport acceptance center in Corpus Christi.

