New owner of Kiko's Mexican Restaurant plans to preserve beloved traditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The popular Kiko's Mexican Restaurant on Everhart Road has a new owner who plans to keep the establishment's well-known recipes and traditions that have made it a familiar place to dine in the city of Corpus Christi.

Bret Wenzel, a College Station native, recently purchased the restaurant and shares his vision in an interview with KRIS 6.

"If we could ever buy this place, man! That would be so great!" said Bret Wenzel.

Wenzel and his wife are making Corpus Christi their permanent home as they take over operations of the well-known restaurant. The new owner emphasized his commitment to maintaining what makes Kiko's special to the community.

"We're discovering new things as we walk around the restaurant— paintings on the wall and different things. But people here in Corpus know exactly what it is. That's what makes it so great! That's why we don't want to change anything," said Wenzel.

When asked about his favorite aspect of the restaurant, Wenzel didn't hesitate to mention the food, particularly highlighting the enchiladas as a standout dish.

The restaurant continues to operate under its new ownership while preserving the authentic Mexican cuisine and atmosphere that have made it a local staple.