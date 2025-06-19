CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Harbor Bridge — set to be the largest in Texas — could see its southbound lanes open by the end of June, according to project officials. Lynn Allison, public information officer for Flatiron/Dragados, updated attendees at a Rotary Club meeting June 19 on the bridge’s phased rollout.

While drivers headed southbound into Corpus Christi may soon begin using the new structure, northbound travelers will remain on the old bridge — at least for now. Allison didn’t provide a date for when the northbound lanes would open but said demolition of the old bridge is expected to begin in August.

“If you’re coming from Corpus Christi heading northbound, you’ll still take the old bridge,” Allison said. “But southbound from North Beach into the city — that will close completely.”

To accommodate the partial opening, drivers traveling from Portland will use a temporary connector, exiting early and making a U-turn at Nueces Bay Boulevard. Permanent ramps to Interstate 37 and Staples Street are still under construction.

A photo shared online recently raised concerns after some believed it showed a crack in the bridge deck. Allison clarified that the dark line was a drainage feature — not structural damage.

New Harbor Bridge to partially open by month’s end

In preparation for a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. June 28, crews are installing new signage and road striping this week. Spanning more than 11,000 feet, the Harbor Bridge will eventually include wide shoulders, dedicated bike lanes and a scenic overlook once fully operational. For now, officials say the staggered launch is designed to help drivers adjust to the new traffic flow.

