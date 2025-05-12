New details released after teens' arrests in connection with deadly shooting on Cheryl Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — New details are being released following a shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead on the 4800 block of Cheryl Drive near Crosstown and SPID.

According to an arrest affidavit, one witness told police an unknown man who was shot "appeared to be under the influence of drugs."

"As the witness got out of his vehicle, the unidentified man began asking him about money and debts. Both the witness and Michael (Gonzalez) then went outside to the front of the house. John ( Salazar) was already outside with a handgun in his right hand and began arguing with the man about the money," stated the arrest affidavit.

Police say 17-year-old John Salazar pistol-whipped the man on the side of the head, and the gun went off.

The man then got hold of the gun, pointed it at the witness, and then pistol-whipped him. The witness says the unknown man continued to hit him and pulled his shirt over his head.

"The witness advised that he no longer felt the handgun being used and was only being hit by the unidentified male's hands. While they were fighting, the witness heard multiple gunshots from nearby and felt the unidentified let go of him," stated the arrest affidavit.

The witness told police he couldn't see who fired the shots because his shirt covered his face.

The arrest affidavit states that "because Michael and John were both present with firearms, were involved directly and indirectly, and the witness advised detectives that he believed that Michael and John had shot the male," both were charged with Murder.

CCPD says the investigation into the shooting is still active and ongoing. The victim's identity has not been released pending an autopsy from the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

