New Councilmembers answer questions from KRIS 6 viewers

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — On Tuesday, Jan. 14, four new members were sworn into Corpus Christi City Council.

Earlier in the week KRIS 6 News asked viewers what questions they'd would have for the newest additions to the city council.

Our first question comes from Linda Hand on Facebook. She wrote, "What are you doing about homelessness in our city?"

KRIS 6 Facebook

Councilmember at large Mark Scott believed that more living opportunities could be a good start.

"I'm a big fan of downtown housing," Scott said. "We've got to find a way to incentivize commercial to residential downtown."

Eric Cantu, Councilmember for District 3, and Carolyn Vaughn, Councilmember at large, wanted to make it a priority moving forward.

"I believe the city hasn't done much for it and I think we need to do more for the homeless population here in Corpus Christi," Cantu said.

If I sat there and told you I know the answer I'd be lying," Vaughn said. "We do need to look at it but I don't what the answer is."

Another question came from Victoria Jackson, a neighbor that KRIS 6 News spoke to outside City Hall.

"I would ask them what moves are they going to do to improve our city?" Jackson said.

All three Councilmembers included the water crisis in their answers. Scott emphasized it as a starting point for resolving other city issues.

"We need water to grow our community," Scott said. "That growth will feed our ability to fix our streets."

Vaughn and Cantu also emphasized other issues plaguing Corpus Christi.

"We look like a dirty city because we've got all these stray animals," Vaughn said. "We've got to stop it and make some huge changes."

"I want to make sure we have a lot of police officers on the street and firefighters working our neighborhoods," Cantu said.

The term length for the newly elected city council members is two years.