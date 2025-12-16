New committee will recommend changes to the city's water conservation plan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council was briefed on the new Water Conservation Plan Advisory Committee during their recent meeting.

The city's current water conservation plan hasn't been updated since October 2020. Each council member has until Friday to submit one nominee to serve on the committee.

The group will hold its first meeting in January and will have three months to develop changes and recommendations to the city's water conservation plan.

The committee will include various representatives of Corpus Christi water customers, including residential, commercial, institutional and industry members.

