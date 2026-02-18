New bishop leads Ash Wednesday Mass in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parishioners filled the pews at Sacred Heart Church for a meaningful start to the Lenten season, marking Ash Wednesday with Mass led by the Diocese of Corpus Christi's new leader.

For many worshippers, it was more than the beginning of Lent — it was their first opportunity to hear directly from Bishop Mario Alberto Avilés since he began leading the diocese.

Worshippers received ashes in the sign of the cross, a symbol of reflection, repentance and renewal during the traditional ceremony.

"As we enter into this holy season of Lent, let us participate in this mercy and this love and also communicate it to others," Avilés said.

Church members say they came seeking encouragement and left inspired by a message centered on hope, faith and spiritual preparation during the 40-day Lenten journey.

Lent continues through Holy Week, leading up to Easter Sunday.

