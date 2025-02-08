Neighbors show love at annual Cupid's Chase 5k for special needs adults

Runners were on the move for a good cause at Water's Edge Park on Saturday morning! Community Options, a nationwide nonprofit organization that provides employment and housing for adults with special needs, held its annual 'Cupid’s Chase 5k Run and Walk' on February 8th. Volunteers from Del Mar College, Target, and other organizations helped put on Saturday’s race for the runners.

“This event brings us together because it lets people know that there are services in this area that are here to help. We have a lot of people that always tell us, ‘Oh, we didn’t know about this," Cathy Bennett, the Executive Director of Community Options, said.

Bennett said she looks forward to this event every year, and the Cupid's Chase run alone is the biggest and most important fundraiser for Community Options each year. The funds raised directly benefit the Community Options clients in Corpus Christi.

"We have over one hundred clients that we're servicing, whether it be employment, and we also have group homes. We have host homes, so we are servicing a great deal of clients here in Corpus," Bennett said.

Cupid's Chase participants came as far as the Rio Grande Valley, Austin, and San Antonio to participate in the race. Other cities in Texas that also have a Community Options chapter, also held their Cupid's Chase runs on the same day. Some of these other cities include Amarillo, Dallas, El Paso, and Lubbock.

"We want to have everbody know about us," Bennet said. "It's my pride and joy."

Erin Holly Community Options volunteers for Cupid's Chase run

Multiple Valentine's Day-themed raffle baskets were donated, and the funds raised from those raffle baskets will go towards funding a trip for the Community Options clients to Fiesta Texas.

All profits from the Cupid's Chase 5k race go directly to Community Options here in Corpus Christi.

