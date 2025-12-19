Neighbors said new meeting format limits public voice for CCISD proposed school closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some parents within the Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) are raising concerns after the district changed how community members can provide feedback during meetings about proposed school closures.

CCISD announced earlier this year that it is considering closing seven schools as part of an effort to address a $27 million shortfall. Since then, parents, teachers and community members have attended a series of weekly input meetings to voice opposition and share concerns about how closures could impact students and neighborhoods.

“The school is the heart of the community,” one teacher said during a December 4 meeting. “So when you close the school, the community starts to die.”

In some meetings, parents were allowed to speak publicly and directly ask questions, with district leaders responding in real time. However, parents at Fannin Elementary tells KRIS 6 News that format changed during a meeting held on this month.

Several parents said they were asked to write their questions on comment cards instead of speaking at a microphone. District leaders then selected which questions to read aloud and address during the meeting.

“And we had to raise our hand and they gave us a card and then we would give it back, and only a few questions were selected,” Monserrat Cruz, a parent at Fannin Elementary, said. “So not all of them were answered.”

Cruz said she has two children who attend the school and wanted to share how a potential school closure could create significant challenges for her family. She said one of her children has special needs and may struggle with transitioning to a new campus.

But Cruz said she felt her concerns were not fully heard.

“When we were at the meeting, I feel like we weren’t heard,” Cruz added. “Just by the district providing us a card, and writing it down, and by them selecting the questions, I feel like it wasn’t fair.”

Other parents echoed similar frustrations.

“And then towards the end, he was reading some, didn’t read some other ones,” Fannin Elementary PTA President, Angelica Robledo, said. “He just skimmed through them.”

KRIS 6 News reached out to CCISD for clarification on why the district changed how public feedback is collected during these meetings.

The district sent the following statement to our newsroom:

"For the in-person meetings, we updated our procedures prior to the Dec. 9 meeting and asked those in attendance who had questions to write their question on a district-issued card during the meeting. Cards were collected and the speakers responded to the questions in real time. By doing so, we were able to receive and respond to a larger number of questions and hear from a higher number of attendees during the meetings at Browne MS and Fannin ES. The meetings are scheduled for one hour. We have not asked attendees to limit their questions and have answered them during each meeting. Additionally, the speakers have stayed after each meeting concludes and have spoken to many attendees on an individual basis. As we have shared throughout this process, those with questions or feedback may submit them at any time by texting 361-600-3691 or emailing ccisd.tx@k12-lets-talk.com. Using this online system, as well as the cards, helps us ensure we capture all questions and feedback, which has helped us update our FAQ as well as continue to study this significant issue. All questions and feedback will be shared with district administrators and board members. While Dr. Hernandez had a prior commitment to be out of town on district business on Dec. 4, he led the Browne and Fannin meetings and is scheduled to speak at the remaining meetings. Both of our deputy superintendents have attended all meetings, and are scheduled to attend the remaining meetings as well."

District leaders said all submitted questions and concerns will be compiled and presented to the CCISD Board of Trustees. The board is expected to make a final decision on the proposed school closures on January 12.

Parents tell KRIS 6 News they plan to continue attending meetings and advocating for their schools as the decision date approaches.

