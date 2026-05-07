Neighbors push back on plan to convert tennis courts to pickleball courts at Al Kruse Tennis Center

Neighbors have organized a petition to stop the Al Kruse Tennis Center from converting two tennis courts into pickleball courts.

Organizers say several courts have already been transitioned to pickleball. They say the conversion will leave only four tennis courts, which they believe makes league play difficult.

Neighbors speak out on proposed change to Al Kruse Tennis Center

Parks and Recreation Director Robert Dodd addressed the issue at a community meeting at the Lindale Senior Center Wednesday evening.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Director Robert Dodd heard concerns from local tennis players during Wednesday's meeting.

"We want them to remain accessible, we want them to be used and we want them to be filled up, so again that's what we're trying to do here," Dodd said.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News

This was the second community meeting held by Parks and Recreation on the issue. More than 260 people have signed the petition to stop the pickleball conversion so far.

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