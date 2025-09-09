Neighbors celebrate the Virgin Mary's birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Neighbors gathered on Monday, Aug. 8, to celebrate the Virgin Mary's birthday.

A celebration was held at The American Legion Center on Kostoryz road by neighbor Yolanda Guerrero. Guerrero has been hosting this event every year, since 1985.

According to the Catholic News Agency, the Catholic Church celebrated the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Sept. 8, because it falls nine months after the Dec. 8 celebration of her immaculate conception as the child of Sts. Joachim ans Anne.

The celebration events held at in Corpus Christi came to fruition after Guerrero started growing closer to God.

Guerrero explains that one time, at around 3 a.m., a voice woke her up from her sleep. Guerrero says it was the Virgin Mary herself, talking to Guerrero within herself. Guerrero said the Virgin Mary then asked her for a favor.

"She told me that she wanted me to start celebrating her birthday," Guerrero tells Kris 6 News.

After asking how, Guerrero said the Virgin Mary replied with, "the way you celebrate your birthday on Earth."

Though compliant, Guerrero worried about not having anything for the celebration, but she says, the Virgin Mary helped her out.

"She provided everything," Guerrero said. "How? I don't know. Everything just started coming in."

Guerrero adds that she was advised to invite everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, or religion. She tells Kris 6 News she will continue to celebrate the Virgin Mary for as long as she's able to.