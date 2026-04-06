The city of Corpus Christi is selling rain barrels like hot cakes these days.

According to Corpus Christi Water's Public Relations Specialist Judy Lapointe, Corpus Christi residents purchased 96 rain barrels in February 2026.

In March, the city sold 456 barrels.

NEED A RAIN BARREL? KRIS 6 has a look at how easy it is to buy and set up a rain barrel

With the City of Corpus Christi asking residents to save more water, many of you are calling our newsroom and asking "how can I buy one?"

So, instead of just telling you, we decided to pack up our gear and show you.

Our first stop was at the Central Cashiering Department at Corpus Christi City Hall to purchase the 55-gallon barrel and our second stop was at the City's Warehouse 6 on Civitan Drive behind Corpus Christi Animal Care Services where we picked it up.

The warehouse is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to noon and then from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

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