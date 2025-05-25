Navy veteran reminds beachgoers of Memorial Day's true meaning

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and many are headed to the beach. As traffic lines the coast, one veteran shares why we should remember the holiday's deeper significance.

Scott Allen and his family drove down from San Marcos Friday to enjoy the sun and waves. The 62-year-old Navy veteran said he understands that most people need to be reminded of what this holiday means to those in uniform and their families.

"I think it's our duty to let people know what the sacrifices was of those who lost their lives and the freedoms we have here. We come to the beach to enjoy our families - it means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to the county," Allen said.

Allen said this is one of the most important holidays for him because he knew many of his Navy buddies who didn't make it home.

The beaches will be crowded with many relaxing in the sun. Allen said enjoy the weekend but be mindful of your surroundings in and out of the water.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

