Naval Air Station Corpus Christi North Gate closed for Independence Day holiday weekend

The North/Ocean Drive Gate at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is closed in observance of the Independence Day federal holiday.

All traffic entering or exiting the installation must use the South/Main Gate during the closure.

The North/Ocean Drive Gate will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, July 6. Normal operating hours for that gate are 5-8 a.m. and 2-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.