CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of West Oso students are getting free books to help them fall in love with reading.

The local NAACP chapter handed out books to more than 300 students at John F. Kennedy Elementary School.

They plan to donate books to more than 1,500 students at the other campuses across the West Oso Independent School District.

Organizers say the goal is simple.

"The importance of what we're doing and why we're doing it is we hope to foster a love of reading... because reading allows you to dream the impossible dream," Denise Woodson said.

The program is funded through a partnership with Cheniere Energy. Organizers say they hope the books give kids a road map to their future.

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