Multiple unaccompanied Veteran burials at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery set for Dec. 19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Three Texas veterans who served their country will be laid to rest with full military honors Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. With no next-of-kin expected to attend, the community is invited to ensure these heroes are not buried alone.

The ceremonies will honor the service and sacrifice of veterans from both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army, spanning decades of military service.

First Service - 10:00 a.m. Dental Technician (General) Petty Officer Third Class John C. Bowers will be honored in the first ceremony. Born June 18, 1953, DTG3/PO3 Bowers served in the United States Navy from April 1972 to April 1974, receiving the National Defense Medal during his service.

Second Service - 11:00 a.m. Specialist 4 Mark Lee Moore will be remembered in the second ceremony. Born March 21, 1961, SP4 Moore dedicated nearly a decade to the United States Army, serving from June 1978 to February 1988. His distinguished service earned him the Army Good Conduct Medal (3rd Award) and the Army Achievement Medal.