Multi-million dollar animal care services makeover moves forward with partial approval

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A multi-million dollar makeover for Animal Care Services is moving forward after city council approval, but one significant portion of the project has been temporarily set aside for further review.

The project was scheduled for a second and final vote when Council Member Carolyn Vaughn requested additional discussion about a proposed parking lot and field operations maintenance yard that would cost $821,000.

The current proposal specifies concrete for the parking lot, but Vaughn and other council members have requested cost estimates for using asphalt instead.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said the parking lot discussion will return to the council in about a month.

Despite this delay, the council voted to proceed with other critical aspects of the project, including nearly $1 million for air conditioning improvements to the kennels and administrative building.

The approved plan also includes funding for three full-time positions, including a new Animal Care Services director.

These improvements come in response to a detailed report that identified 170 areas of concern at the Animal Care Services facility.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

