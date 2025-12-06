Motorcyclist hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Friday, Dec. 5.

Witnesses reached out to Kris 6 News, and recall the accident happening just before 8:30 p.m. in front of the Whataburger by the Bay on North Shoreline Boulevard.

We reached out to CCPD, they say the man was riding a motorcycle when this happened, but he did not have his lights on.

North Shoreline Boulevard, between Cooper's Alley and John Sartain St. was closed for the time being.

There's no word on his condition and this investigation is still ongoing.

We'll be sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available.