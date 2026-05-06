CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Mother's Day weekend, the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center is offering a blooming good deal for mothers looking to celebrate among the flowers rather than just receive them.

Located at 8545 S. Staples St., the botanical gardens will welcome moms free of charge on Saturday and Sunday, May 9-10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The only requirement? Simply say the magic words "Show Me the Flowers!" at the Visitors Center.

While mothers enjoy complimentary admission, the rest of their party will pay general admission rates unless they are current members. All exhibits will be open during the Mother's Day Free Weekend, including the newly unveiled Outdoor Bonsai Exhibit and the tranquil Meditation and Zen Garden.

Moms get free admission at South Texas Botanical Gardens for Mother's Day weekend

Special Mother's Day Activities

The weekend celebration includes several family-friendly activities designed to create lasting memories:

Both Saturday and Sunday:

10:30 a.m. – "Rep-Tales" educational presentations featuring the center's animal ambassadors

Saturday Only:

10:30 a.m. – H-E-B sponsored "Build a Bird House" workshop for the first 40 children, creating handmade gifts for their mothers

1:30 p.m. – Rally Credit Union sponsored Butterfly Release in the Butterfly House

Membership Deals and Additional Perks

Visitors can take advantage of a special 20% discount on annual memberships purchased during the weekend. These memberships provide year-round benefits, including free admission, complimentary classes, discounts at Nature's Boutique and at BIG BLOOM events, and an online subscription to a national magazine.

Members also receive reciprocal admission to 370 other gardens across the country through the American Horticultural Society's Reciprocal Admissions Program, with participating locations listed at www.ahsgardening.org/rap.

For families interested in a more personalized experience, Private Animal Encounters can be booked by calling 361-852-2100.

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