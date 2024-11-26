Mission 911 and TXU Energy team up to give out 400 hot meals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People across the Coastal Bend are spreading love as Thanksgiving approaches.

The most recent display of kindness? A collaborative effort between Mission 911 and TXU Energy to provide a hot meal to families in need on Monday, Nov. 25. Blue Cross Blue Shield also served as a sponsor for the event.

"We want to just provide a meal, hopefully some smiles, and to give back to the community," Executive Director of Mission 911 Lauren Cargill said. "It's so they have something to look forward to and something to reflect on the season and a reminder of what they're thankful for."

About 20 volunteers gathered on Monday evening at Mission's campus to hand out 400 meals to people. The boxes included turkey and other Thanksgiving dishes.

Helena Herrera, one of the attendees, was excited by the generosity.

"It's a beautiful thing. Corpus Christi is spreading lots of love," Herrera said. "I'm blessed to live by my sparkling city by the sea."

It's the 17th year that Mission has held this event for neighbors in need.

"One of our big goals is to care for others and find compassionate solutions for the neighborhood," Cargill said.