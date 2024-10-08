Minor home repair grants available for qualifying Corpus Christi homeowners

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is now accepting applications for the Minor Home Repair Program.

As previously reported by KRIS 6 News, grants of up to $25,000 will be awarded for minor residential repairs, which include roofing, plumbing, electrical work, HVAC systems, minor structural fixes and accessibility modifications. The grants are for very low-income senior, disabled or Veteran homeowners.

Jasmine Mosley was among the dozens who showed up at La Retama Library on the launch day for applications.

Mosley said she was there to make an application for her grandmother, whose home needs major roof repairs.

"I was (like) "Grandma, get in this program, it will benefit you, like, even if we don't get chose at least we, well at least we did it," she told KRIS 6 News.

Grant applications must be completed online but help will be available for those who need assistance completing their application.

The assistance will be offered at La Retama Central Library located at 805 Comanche St. Assistance will be offered Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

