City of Corpus Christi allocating grant money for Minor Home Repair Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will accept applications for the Minor Home Repair Program (MHRP) from Oct. 8 - 22.

According to a press release from the city, the grants will be up to $25,000 for minor residential home repairs and are available for 45 very low-income senior, disabled or veteran homeowners. This includes roofing, plumbing, electrical work, HVAC systems, minor structural fixes, and accessibility modifications.

"We're excited to offer this program that provides financial assistance for residential home repairs. It's a great opportunity to help our residents improve their living spaces and strengthen our community," Planning and Community Development Director Daniel McGinn said.

Applications must be completed online. For those needing assistance completing their application, staff from the Planning and Community Department will be available from Oct. 8 - 22 at La Retama Central Library, located at 805 Comanche St.

Assistance will be offered Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. All applicants must bring a valid photo ID. The application and staff assistance will be available in English and Spanish.

The number of requests is expected to exceed the available funding, so all applications will be entered into a lottery to determine who will receive funding.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.