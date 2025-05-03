CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — May.2nd at buc days is dedicated to the military and their families. They get a behind the scenes experience at the professional bull riding.

Military families experience Buc Days Professional Bull Riding from behind the scenes

"We're waiting to get autographs with cowboys and I'm so excited,” Noah Ramirez said.

At his young age Noah appreciates the cowboy lifestyle. He’s at PBR for the cowboys and bulls.

Noah and his parents got tickets to PBR from the United Service Organizations, a non-profit supporting military and their families.

"I just care about actual cowboys because they have the rope and they rangel bulls, horses and anything they can get their ropes around,” Ramirez said.

Noah's dad, Ruben Ramirez served in the Navy for over 20 years. Now that he's retired, he can do fun things like this with his little boy.

"It’s my first time at Buc Days but not for Noah,” Ramirez said.

This day is for Ruben, his family and others a part of the military.

"I’m out, I finished my service last year and she is about to wrap up,” Scott Carroll said. “I'm in my last few months being in the military so we're taking advantage of all these military events,” Rachel Gardner said.

They had the opportunity to meet PBR’s cowboys. It's how the buccaneer commission says thank you for your service.

PBR's last day is Saturday, May.3rd. The rodeo kicks off May. 6th at the American Bank Center.