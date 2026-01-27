Midland to Headline Rodeo Corpus Christi Friday, May 8th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days has announced Midland as the performer on Friday, May 8th, in the 2026 Physicians PremiER Concert Series at Rodeo Corpus Christi. The country band will bring their signature sound to the arena following the rodeo for a night of live music fans won't want to miss.

Pre-sale tickets are available online through Friday, January 30th, at 9 a.m. using the code BUCFRIEND. The pre-sale began Tuesday, January 27th at 10 a.m. and can only be purchased online.

Individual tickets go on sale Friday, January 30th at 10 a.m.

Complete 2026 Concert Lineup:

Friday, May 1: Carly Pearce

Saturday, May 2: Larry The Cable Guy

Tuesday, May 5: The Marshall Tucker Band

Wednesday, May 6: Switchfoot

Thursday, May 7: David Lee Garza Reunion with Special Guest Jay Perez & The Official Tribute to Emilio Navaira featuring Diego Navaira & Emilio Navaira

Friday, May 8: Midland

Saturday, May 9: TBA

For tickets and more information, visit the official Buc Days website.

