Meth dealer sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos has sentenced a local meth dealer to serve 130 months in federal prison after he pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute meth in Corpus Christi.

According to a press release from The United States Attorney’s Office - Southern District of Texas, on May 5, 2023, 45-year-old Jose Humberto Morales was seen by police on the street outside a home in Corpus Christi. Police knew Morales as a gang member and knew he had active arrest warrants. He was arrested on the warrants and was found to have three separate baggies of meth on him. In total, he had over 50 grams of meth.

While in jail, Morales was recorded admitting that the meth was intended for distribution.

Morales pleaded guilty to the charges on October 24, 2024.

During the court hearing, additional evidence of Morales’ lengthy criminal history dating back to 1996 and including more than 10 state convictions for burglary. In handing down the sentence, the court noted the serious and recidivist nature of his criminal behavior.

