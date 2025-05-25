Memorial Day weekend brings hungry crowds to island restaurants

Memorial Day weekend visitors are flocking to island restaurants, where owners have spent weeks preparing for the holiday rush.

Hector Camarena, co-owner of La Palma Mexican Restaurant, has been getting ready for the influx of hungry beachgoers.

For the last 13 years, Camarena said they make sure the restaurant is fully staffed and stocked with enough food to serve the extra customers that make their way to his business.

"Last couple weekends was good but especially this Memorial weekend. Saw a lot of people from out of town," Camarena said.

He said the increase in customers is just one reason to celebrate this holiday weekend. Businesses open during the weekend are taking in extra revenue from families visiting the beach.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

