Mega Millions jackpot soars to $579 million— could you be the next Mega winner?

CORPUS CHRIST, Texas — If you've got $2 burning a hole in your pocket, you might want to grab a Mega Millions ticket before the drawing on Friday, Dec. 6 — the jackpot stands at a whopping $579 million.

At Prescott Meat Market, the self-proclaimed luckiest spot in town, people are lining up to buy tickets.

The market has an impressive track record, having sold a $250,000 scratch-off ticket, and its walls and ceiling are plastered with photos of past winners.

Locals said they already have plans for their potential windfall.

"If I win, I would buy a house for my family, put some aside for the kids for college, and then open a couple of businesses," resident Corey Gomez said.

"I’d give some to the church, help out with the homeless—there’s a multitude of things you can do with that amount of money," resident James Gannon said.

But before you start making big plans, keep in mind that Uncle Sam takes a cut—37% to be exact. That means the lump sum payout would be about $163 million. Still, a pretty good chunk of change.

The drawing is tonight at 11 p.m. Good luck—your odds are only 1 in over 300 million.