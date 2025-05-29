Meet the KRIS 6 2025 Beach to Bay team

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The 48th annual Beach to Bay relay marathon gets underway this Saturday, May 31, at 7 a.m. The relay begins near Bob Hall Pier, with the last leg ending at McCaughan Park just west of Swantner Park.

Michael Salazar/KRIS 6 The KRIS 6 Beach to Bay team poses for a group photo in the KRIS 6 studios ahead of Saturday's big race.

This year, KRIS 6 has six runners participating in this year's event, so let's meet some of the participants.

MEET THE TEAM:

Justin Shirley

Justin is a Studio Tech for KRIS and KDF. This will the first Beach to Bay Relay for Justin. He is set to run the 1st leg of the race, which is 3.46 miles. Justin is an avid shoe collector, and most days his shoe game is on point.

Michael Salazar/KRIS 6 Justin Shirley

Tony Jaramillo

Tony Jaramillo is the KRIS 6 Neighborhood Reporter for Flour Bluff and the Southside area. Tony is preparing to run Leg 2 of the relay, which is roughly 4.67 miles. Tony says if he could eat pizza every day, he would.

Michael Salazar/ KRIS 6 Tony Jaramillo

Joe Escobedo

Joe is a photographer for KRIS, KZTV, and KAJA. Joe has been running marathons for nearly two decades. Joe enjoys traveling and spending time with his daughter.

Michael Salazar/KRIS 6 Joe Escobedo

Victoria Balderrama

Victoria Balderrama is the KRIS 6 Neighborhood Reporter for the Mathis, Sinton, and Beeville areas. Victoria lived in New Mexico for three years and learned to rock climb, tie a bowline knot, and hike the wilderness.

Michael Salazar/KRIS 6 Victoria Balderrama

Drew Bishop

Drew is the Producer of the 5 p.m. KRIS 6 newscast. Drew is getting ready to run Leg 6 of the relay, which is about 4.93 miles. Drew loves playing chess in his spare time.

Michael Salazar/KRIS 6 Drew Bishop

Stefanie Lauber

Stefanie is the KRIS Sunrise Show meteorologist. She is preparing to run Leg 5 of the race, which is approximately 4.20 miles long. Stef loves to strength train over doing cardio exercises.

KRIS 6 News

Check out the Legs:

Leg 1 = 3.46

Start: Intersection of Ellif Road and Access Road 5

Exchange Point: The Beach South of Bob Hall Pier

Bus Service

Park: FREEDOM FITNESS (5858 South Padre Island Dr)

Boarding Time: 4:45 a.m. until 5:15 a.m.

Return Service: Yes, From Exchange Point back to FREEDOM FITNESS

Leg 2 = 4.67

Start: The Beach South of Bob Hall Pier

Exchange Point: North Side of Causeway Bridge

Bus Service

Park: FREEDOM FITNESS (5858 South Padre Island Dr)

Boarding Time: 5:15 a.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Return Service: Yes, From Exchange Point back to FREEDOM FITNESS

Leg 3 = 4.36

Start: North Side of Causeway Bridge

Exchange Point: Waldron Road near N.A.S. Drive “Y”

Bus Service

Park: Security Drive just off of First National Drive in Flour Bluff.

Boarding Time: 6:30 a.m. until 6:45 a.m.

Return Service: No! Exchange Point is within walking distance to parking.

Leg 4 = 4.60

Start: Waldron Road near N.A.S. Drive “Y”

Exchange Point: Outside of N.A.S. North Gate

Bus Service

Park: Security Drive just off of First National Drive in Flour Bluff.

No Boarding time: Parking is within walking distance to leg 4 start point

Return Service: Yes, From Exchange Point back to parking.

Leg 5 = 4.20

Start: Outside of N.A.S. North Gate

Exchange Point: West Side of Swantner Park on sidewalk

Bus Service

Park: Texas A&M University on Ocean Dr.

Boarding Time: 8:00 a.m. until 8:45 a.m.

Return Service: No, Have a plan!

Leg 6 = 4.93

Start: West Side of Swantner Park on sidewalk

Finish Line: McCaughan Park

Bus Service

There is no bus service for leg #6. Have a plan in advance!