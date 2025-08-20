McDonald's slashes the prices of its combo meals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were wanting a combo deal before, it's an even better offer now.

McDonald's is cutting the prices of its combo meals after stating that its meals have gotten too expensive. The fast food chain says that the cost of buying its most popular combo items will be 15 percent less than just buying those items separately.

It's also expanding its combo offerings to include a $5 breakfast deal and an $8 Mac and McNugget meal.

The chain hopes the move will draw in customers looking for a deal.. who were otherwise turned off by spending $10 or more on a fast-food meal.

Restaurants like Chili's and Applebees, who have been thriving in recent years, have been in even more competition with McDonald's since offering similar price points.

The lower prices will go into effect next month.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!