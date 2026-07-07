McDonald's giving away free medium fries in Corpus Christi and Victoria for National French Fry Day

McDonald's is giving away free medium fries at participating Corpus Christi and Victoria restaurants on National French Fry Day, July 10, 2026.

Customers can get a free medium fries with any $1 minimum purchase, but the deal is only available through the McDonald's app. Customers must also opt into the McDonald's Rewards program to receive the offer.

The promotion is valid one time on July 10 at participating restaurants. The offer excludes tax.

McDonald's says its World Famous Fries® are made with premium, responsibly grown potatoes, including the Russet Burbank and Shepody varieties, sourced from multigenerational family farmers.

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