Mayor Paulette Guajardo responds to council vote on removal petition

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo is responding to yesterday's city council vote to move forward with a hearing on a petition to remove her from office.

The council voted five to three to hold an April 14 meeting to begin preliminary and procedural matters related to the petition. Resident Rachel Caballero, a long-time critic of the mayor, filed the petition in August of last year.

Caballero accuses the mayor of misconduct, incompetence and willful neglect in the performance of official duties.

In a social media post, Guajardo said this action is about two issues: stopping desalination and fighting for our democracy. She also stated that she was elected to make hard decisions and stand for the people of Corpus Christi.

"I will not be bullied and I will not back down. I will continue to work to secure water for our future," Guajardo said.

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READ THE MAYOR'S FULL STATEMENT:

Five members of the City Council who voted against desalination acted yesterday to begin the process to remove me as your Mayor. This is about two issues: permanently stopping our desalination and fighting for our democracy.

First and foremost, this is about your vote.

The people of Corpus Christi elected their Mayor citywide. No group of five council members has the moral or legal authority to remove a Mayor from office in a scheme to promote their anti-water, anti-growth agenda. That is not how our democracy works. If they succeed, they will set a dangerous precedent: that the will of the voters can be discarded over political corruption.

That is wrong. It does not stand. And I will fight for what is right.

This is about power. Your power. The right of the people of Corpus Christi to choose their leadership, free from political maneuvering behind the dais, and special interest.

Second, let’s be honest about why this is happening.

This is about water and it is brought by the special interest that want to make money off our water supply.

It is about stopping the city’s desalination, stopping Corpus Christi from building a water supply permanently. While our city faces a real and growing water crisis, instead of working toward solutions, they have chosen to block Corpus Christi’s progress.

Desalination is a necessity for our coastal city that intends to grow and protect its residents. Turning away from desalination puts the people of Corpus Christi’s entire future at risk and I won’t back down.

I will not stand by while Corpus Christi’s democracy is undermined and our future is in serious jeopardy.

I was elected to lead, to make hard decisions, and to stand up for the people of Corpus Christi, and that is exactly what I will continue to do.

I am standing with you, I will not be bullied and I will not back down. I will continue to work to secure water for our future.

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