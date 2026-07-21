Mayor Guajardo's impeachment hearing set to begin Wednesday after appeals court denies injunction request

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Court of Appeals denied Mayor Paulette Guajardo's motion for an injunction to stay her impeachment proceedings pending an appeal. Wednesday marks the first day of a hearing for her removal from office.

The proceedings stem from a removal petition filed last August by Rachel Caballero, a long-time critic of the mayor. The petition cites a 2024 council vote that awarded $2 million for the Homewood Suites Project.

The petition alleges the developer who received the funds used a presentation that included a doctored FEMA flood map. Caballero accuses Guajardo of misconduct, malfeasance, incompetence or willful neglect of her duties.

Several law enforcement investigations found no criminal wrongdoing in the Homewood Suites deal.

The City Council has several options, including referring the matter to the ethics commission, reprimanding or suspending the mayor, and removing her from office.

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