Maxine Snapka, matriarch of beloved Corpus Christi restaurant, dies at 103

Maxine Snapka, the matriarch of Snapka's Drive Inn in Corpus Christi, died peacefully Sunday morning. She was 103.

Snapka's Drive Inn has been a South Texas institution for 78 years. Method Snapka and his brother, Rudy, opened the first location in Robstown on July 5, 1948, after their car broke down on the way to scout locations in the Rio Grande Valley. What started as a roadside stop grew into a beloved regional chain known for its Dixieburgers, tacos, handmade milkshakes, and made-to-order menu.

A second location opened in 1953 at 4760 Leopard Street in Corpus Christi, followed by a third at 4434 Weber Road in 1956. At its peak, Snapka's operated five locations across the Coastal Bend before Hurricane Celia damaged all five restaurants in 1970. Three locations were rebuilt and reopened. The Robstown location closed in 1977.

Method Snapka passed away in 2002 after working a full day at the restaurant. His wife, Maxine, and daughter, Kathy, continued his legacy.

Her family says Maxine stayed active at the restaurant until the last few months of her life, where she loved sharing memories with longtime customers.

Her legacy will live on at Del Mar College, where her family created an endowed scholarship in her name for her 100th birthday. The fund helps students studying culinary arts and restaurant management.

Funeral services for Maxine are currently pending.

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