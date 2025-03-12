Manager chokes up talking about Astor fire, reflects on the restaurant’s legacy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — “I’ve been working here for a while,” said a visibly emotional Carlos Velles, manager of the Astor, as he choked up while discussing the devastating fire that struck the iconic Corpus Christi restaurant.

Velles read from a statement by the Chryssos family, who have owned the Astor since 1957:

“We are thankful to the community for the 68 years. The Astor will be back stronger and better. To all our regulars, we look forward to your continued support. Minor setback for a major comeback," Mike and Maria Chryssos, owners of the Astor.

When asked what the Astor means to him, Velles replied, “Home. I’ve been here six years. It’s not just a job—it hurts to see this happen. But that’s life, we can only go up from here."

The fire broke out on the night of Monday, March 11, at the building’s corner, quickly spreading inside. Firefighters took about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

“There’s smoke damage, fire damage, and water damage,” Corpus Christi Fire Department fire marshal Tony Perez said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and it could take up to six months before the restaurant is able to reopen.

The Astor has long been a local institution, serving up meals to Corpus Christi residents and celebrities alike— including Johnny Canales and Selena.

Many regulars learned about the fire when they arrived for lunch the day afterward.

“Wow. Wow, that's terrible. Good food, great service. This place has been a Corpus tradition since the '50s,” one customer said.

Longtime employees are also shaken. One has worked at the Astor for 33 years, while another has been there for 23. Their loyalty is a testament to the restaurant’s enduring place in the heart of Corpus Christi.

If you'd like to help out, the owner Maria Chryssos has a cash app address, $sygrou.

