Man injured in early morning shooting in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was injured early Sunday morning after a shooting in Corpus Christi, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers were called out to Shoreline Blvd. near Starr St. around 3:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

CCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, Violent Crimes Unit, and Gang Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

It was later determined that a disturbance had happened at the location, and a weapon was produced.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (361) 826-2840. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS or 888-8477.

