Man dies after stabbing on 18th Street; no arrests made

A man died after being stabbed in the 1700 block of 18th Street on Wednesday night, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers responded to the stabbing at approximately 9:45 p.m. on July 16, 2026. When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old man with a stab wound and immediately began administering first aid until medics arrived.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers detained a person at the scene. Detectives with CCPD's Robbery/Homicide Division were called to the scene and will conduct a formal interview at Main Station.

No arrests have been made.

Police said the parties involved are known to each other and that the incident is isolated. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

