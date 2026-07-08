Man dies after being struck by vehicle during armed disturbance on Moravian Drive

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle during an armed disturbance in Corpus Christi Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to the 4500 block of Moravian Drive at 10:43 a.m. on July 8, 2026, after reports of a disturbance with injuries.

When officers arrived, they located a man with life-threatening injuries and immediately began administering first aid until medics arrived.

Detectives with CCPD's Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene due to the nature of the call. A preliminary investigation determined a disturbance with a weapon occurred and the man was struck by a vehicle during the incident.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Multiple people were detained at the scene and transported to the main station for formal interviews. Police say the parties involved knew each other and that the incident is considered isolated.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

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